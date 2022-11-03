In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims.

Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, whose bodies were discovered on the family property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

CNN's Randi Kaye contributed to this report.