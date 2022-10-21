A ruling on the cause and manner of death of a Princeton University student may take weeks, a county prosecutor's spokesperson said Friday, after her body was discovered near campus tennis courts following a dayslong search.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, of Ohio, was found dead Thursday afternoon on the New Jersey campus, ending a search that began last weekend, when her family reported they hadn't been able to reach her.

CNN's Brynn Gingras, Nicki Brown, Amir Vera, Ray Sanchez and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.