It's been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at Princeton University, went missing, prompting university officials to intensify their search.

Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. near a residential building on the New Jersey campus, according to the university. The university first reported her missing on Monday and is continuing to ask the public for insight into her whereabouts, as its public safety department ramps up search efforts.