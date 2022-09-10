The considerable cost of attending one of the top American universities will now be covered for students whose parents earn less than $100,000 per year.

New Jersey's Princeton University announced this week that families in that income bracket will no longer pay any cost to attend the prestigious school, whose famous alumni include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Queen Noor of Jordan and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

