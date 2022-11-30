The new Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston Wednesday ahead of the second iteration of the Earthshot Prize Awards later this week.

The couple flew into the city on a commercial flight as controversy erupted back home, after an aide resigned following "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" remarks to a Black executive visiting Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

Sign up to CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls.