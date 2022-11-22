A torrent of grief over the killing of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has led to mounting questions over whether the weekend massacre could have been averted.

At least 19 others were injured Saturday night at Club Q -- a longtime safe haven for the LGBTQ community and now another crime scene in a country that has suffered an average of two mass shootings every day this year.

