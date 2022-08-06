Syndication: Fall River Herald News

President Joe Biden speaks at Brayton Point Commerce Center in Somerset, Massachusetts in July. 

 Marc Vasconcellos/USA Today Network

President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 but will remain in isolation pending a second test, his physician announced in a letter Saturday.

"The President continues to feel very well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. "Given his rebound positivity which we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative. In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described."

