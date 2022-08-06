Syndication: Fall River Herald News

President Joe Biden speaks at Brayton Point Commerce Center in Somerset, Massachusetts in July. 

 Marc Vasconcellos/USA Today Network

President Joe Biden was officially cleared to emerge from isolation Sunday after a second negative Covid-19 test, his physician announced.

"This morning, the president's SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative for a second consecutive day," presidential physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter Sunday. "He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.