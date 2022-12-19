Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the former Mafia boss of the New England Family of La Cosa Nostra who was serving life in prison for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Salemme died on December 13 at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield in Missouri, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Donald Murphy told CNN. The office does not share a cause of death for any inmate for safety, security and privacy reasons, he said.