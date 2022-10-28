Powerball game leaders have increased the jackpot estimate to $825 million for Saturday night's drawing after "strong" ticket sales across the country, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

"If a player wins Saturday's jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history," the release read.