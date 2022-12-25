Around 14,000 customers in Washington state were impacted Sunday after burglars vandalized three power substations, police said, weeks after an attack in North Carolina left thousands in the dark for days amid federal warnings of extremist threats to electricity infrastructure.

The Christmas Day vandalism near Tacoma marked more such incidents in the state, where two November attacks on Puget Sound Energy substations were investigated by the FBI. Vandalism and deliberate damage also were reported last month at substations in southern Washington and Oregon.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.