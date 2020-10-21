Pope endorses civil union laws for same-sex couples

Pope Francis delivers his homily at the Paul VI Hall during the weekly audience on October 21 in Vatican City. He endorsed civil union laws for same-sex couples.

 Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope Francis has declared support for civil unions for same-sex couples for the first time, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The Pope made the historic remarks in a new documentary film, "Francesco," which was released in Rome on Wednesday.

"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," the Pope said in the film, the Catholic News Agency reported.

"What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered," the Pope said.

Francis has suggested in past interviews that he is not against civil unions, but this is the first time as Pope that he has directly come out in favor of them.

As Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis advocated for same-sex civil unions as an alternative when Argentina was discussing whether to legalize same-sex marriage.

