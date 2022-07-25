Pope apologizes for 'deplorable evil' of Indigenous abuse in Canadian Catholic residential schools

Pope Francis listens to indigenous drummers as he is welcomed to Canada, on July 24, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada.

 Cole Burston/Getty Images

Pope Francis has spoken of his "sorrow, indignation and shame" over the Catholic Church's role in the abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in residential schools, as he kicked off a weeklong "penitential pilgrimage" to the country.

The Pope apologized and promised a "serious investigation" into what happened in a speech at a meeting with Indigenous peoples in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.

