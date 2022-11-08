Polls close in key state where Trump's election deniers top the ticket

Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall on November 8, in Las Vegas.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Polls are closed in Arizona, where all four GOP nominees at the top of the ticket -- for governor, Senate, attorney general and secretary of state -- have echoed former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

Arizona is a key battleground this year for governor and Senate and likely will be again for president in 2024, sparking warnings that the GOP's embrace of Trump's election falsehoods and conspiracy theories could put democracy at risk if they were to sweep to power.

