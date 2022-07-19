CNN Poll: Most voters say neither Republican nor Democratic congressional candidates have the right priorities

Pictured is the US Capitol, seen from the Cannon House Office Building, on June 21. A new CNN poll found that neither Republican nor Democratic candidates for Congress are seen by most voters as having the right priorities.

 Chris Kleponis/SIPA USA/AP

Neither Republican nor Democratic candidates for Congress are seen by most voters as having the right priorities, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey finds voters closely divided in their preference for this year's midterm elections and on the potential consequences of a Republican victory.

Two-thirds of registered voters (67%) say that Democratic candidates for Congress in the area where they live aren't paying enough attention to the country's most important problems, with just 31% saying that these candidates have the right priorities. A similar 65% say that Republican candidates in their area aren't paying enough attention to important national problems, with 33% saying that GOP congressional candidates have the right priorities.

