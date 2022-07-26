CNN Poll: January 6 hearings haven't changed opinions much, but most agree Trump acted unethically

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21.

 Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

After the eight public hearings held by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the American public's views on the state of democracy and the threat posed to it by that event have changed little, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

At the same time, a public consensus has emerged that former President Donald Trump acted at least unethically in trying to hold on to his office after the 2020 election (79% feel he acted either unethically or illegally, including 45% who believe his actions were illegal), that he encouraged political violence in his public statements ahead of January 6 (61%) and that he could have done more to stop the attack once it had begun (77%).

