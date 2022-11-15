Police believe an "edged weapon" was used to kill four college students who were found in a house near the University of Idaho -- deaths that sent shock waves through the campus of about 11,500 students.

"Investigators are continuing to work diligently on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims' activities on the evening of November 12 and early morning of November 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest," a police statement says.

CNN's Andi Babineau, Caroll Alvarado and Danielle Sills contributed to this report.

