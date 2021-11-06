Police searching for missing swimmer after a shark attack in Western Australia By Angus Watson, CNN Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man is missing after a reported shark attack at a beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia according to police and the state government.Police and surf rescue helicopters as well as water police and surf lifesaving personnel responded to reports of the "serious shark bite incident" at Port Beach around 10 a.m. local time.The search for the person is continuing, police said. The City of Fremantle and nearby City of Cottesloe have closed beaches in the area for the next 24 hours, according to the state's Fisheries department.Acting Inspector Emma Barnes, Western Australia Police Force, said: "A male adult has been attacked by a shark."I can say that the actions of the witnesses were heroic and very brave: for getting everyone else in the water out of the water and notifying everyone of what was happening."CNN affiliate 9News said the attack was witnessed by a group of teenage boys who tried to help the victim, then warned other swimmers to get out of the water. According to 9News, police are searching for a man in his 50s and they have said that the victim was a regular swimmer at Port beach.The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) patrols will continue the search until sunset and resume at sunrise.There was another shark attack off an Australian beach in September this year which resulted in the death of a man in his 20s.Australia ranked behind only the United States in the number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans in 2019, according to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File, Reuters said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Animal Attacks Animals Animals And Society Australia Beaches Continents And Regions Destinations And Attractions Fish And Shellfish Life Forms Marine Animals Oceania Points Of Interest Shark Attacks Sharks Society Sports And Recreation Swimming (recreational) Water Sports Heroes And Heroism Shark Attack Crime Police Company Tourism Western Australia Fremantle Helicopter Beach Surf More News News Former USC official pleads guilty to a fraud charge tied to college admissions scandal By Aya Elamroussi and Liam Reilly, CNN 45 min ago 0 News Mochi, the dog with the world's longest tongue, has died By Alaa Elassar, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Police searching for missing swimmer after a shark attack in Western Australia By Angus Watson, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News This California woman has helped hundreds of refugee families. It all started with a Jumparoo By Leah Asmelash, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Gwinnett's matchups in the first round of the state high school football playoffs +3 Buford claims Region 8-AAAAAA title with convincing win at Dacula +2 Brookwood wins turnover battle, Battle of Five Forks over Parkview Duluth headed to state playoffs for first time since 1994 {{title}} Latest Former USC official pleads guilty to a fraud charge tied to college admissions scandal Mochi, the dog with the world's longest tongue, has died Police searching for missing swimmer after a shark attack in Western Australia This California woman has helped hundreds of refugee families. It all started with a Jumparoo At least 8 dead and many injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLawrenceville police ID suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student; victim remains on life supportFour Gwinnett schools moving up in latest Georgia High School Association reclassificationGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victoryGwinnett commissioners reject decriminalization of small marijuana possession — then postpone a final decisionSlain Central Gwinnett student who was shot in the head at school bus stop remembered for love of education, sportsMarket by Macy's opens new location in SnellvilleAtlanta Braves to host World Series championship parade Friday followed by celebration concertCITY COUNCIL ELECTION UPDATES: One of Peachtree Corners' first City Council members, Jeanne Aulbach, has lost re-election bid to Joe SawyerGwinnett men included in federal indictments involving alleged conspiracy to sell methamphetamineGwinnett County Public Schools police arrest students in five recent threats against schools; additional cases remain under investigation CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 31, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 25-31ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a wine cellar, golf course viewsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 5-7MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series ParadePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1)Two mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar Hill (1)Georgia businesses pushing back on Biden's tax compliance agenda (1)THOMAS: The Pandora papers (1)'Rust' armorer 'mishandled' guns on previous film with Nicolas Cage, crew members say (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which character from the 80's TV show, The Golden Girls, best matches your personality? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Blanche Dorothy Sophia Rose Dreyfus (the neighbor's dog) I'm not sure. I've never watched the show. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.