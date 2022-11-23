Authorities are scheduled to provide a Wednesday afternoon update into the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students as police sift through what could be key video evidence and more than 700 tips that have come in the 10 days since the bodies were found.

Since investigators opened a video submission portal, substantial information has flowed in, said Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell.

CNN's Natasha Chen and Jack Hannah reported from Moscow, and Paradise Afshar and Steve Almasy reported and wrote from Atlanta. CNN's Travis Caldwell, Kacey Cherry, Susannah Cullinane and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

Tags