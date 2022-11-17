Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking the public to stay vigilant after providing new details about a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus, including that two roommates were in the home where the students were killed at the time of the attack and the door of the home was open when officers responded to the scene.

"We cannot say there's no threat to the community and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a news conference Wednesday. Police previously said there was no threat to the community.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Sharif Paget, Caroll Alvarado, Veronica Miracle and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

Tags