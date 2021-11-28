Police identify 2 brothers killed in a shooting at a Nashville apartment. A suspect is also dead By Claudia Dominguez, CNN Nov 28, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nashville police have identified the brothers killed in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night as Zacquez Sherrell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15.The teens' 40-year-old mother, their 16- and 20-year-old sisters and their 13-year-old brother were all wounded. All are expected to recover.Police also have identified one of two suspects as 29-year-old Christian Akail Johnson, who was shot to death. Police did not identify the second suspect."Robbery is among the motives being considered for the gunfire," police said, noting detectives continue to work to establish a motive for the shooting. According to the victims, Johnson and another person entered their residence armed after apparently knocking on the front door, police said. Three guns were recovered inside."The series of events following their entry remains under investigation," police said.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report. Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Nashville North America Southeastern United States Tennessee The Americas United States Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Homicide Shootings Suspect Police Akail Johnson Law Weaponry Criminal Law Shooting Robbery Motive Detective 