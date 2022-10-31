'Planet killer' asteroid spotted hiding in the sun's glare

This artist's illustration depicts an asteroid that orbits closer to the sun than Earth's orbit.

 NSF's NOIRLab/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab

Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object posing a risk to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.

The asteroids belong to a group found within the orbits of Earth and Venus, but they're incredibly difficult to observe because the brightness of the sun shields them from telescope observations.