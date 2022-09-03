A small plane that circled for hours Saturday morning over Tupelo, Mississppi, and surrounding areas landed in a field in Ripley, Mississippi, the FAA said. A source told CNN the pilot, who police said threatened to crash the stolen plane into a Tupelo Walmart, is in custody.

"Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured," Gov. Tate Reeves said in a tweet. "Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism."

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this story.

