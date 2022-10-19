Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 10:51 pm
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
The F-35A Lightning II crashed around 6:15 p.m. local time at the north end of the base's runway, the wing said on social media.
"The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation," Hill Air Force Base tweeted. No further details were available on the pilot's condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated, the wing said.
Videos from the scene showed a large plume of smoke coming from the Air Force base after the military plane crashed.
Nearby resident Scott Phillips told CNN he saw the plane go down.
"I was at my home .... mowing the lawn and watching the F-35 come in for landing as they do basically every night. We love watching them leave and come home," Phillips said.
"They land generally towards the south as they did today. On approach, one appeared to lose power and dipped too low below the trees. Next thing I saw was fire."
Hill Air Force Base is an Air Force Materiel Command base, according to its website. It is the Air Force's second largest base by population and geographical size.
CNN is reaching out for more information.
The-CNN-Wire
CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.
