1230603673

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter claims, said the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone. Lindell is pictured here at the White House in January 2021.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, said Tuesday the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach.

Lindell shared on social media and conservative media copies of a subpoena he said was served by the FBI.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.