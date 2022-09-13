Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter claims, said the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone. Lindell is pictured here at the White House in January 2021.
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, said Tuesday the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach.
Lindell shared on social media and conservative media copies of a subpoena he said was served by the FBI.
In an interview with CNN, Lindell said agents asked him questions about Tina Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk who is facing state charges connected to a scheme that allegedly allowed an unauthorized person to access voting machines. Peters has pleaded not guilty.
The FBI is also investigating the security breach episode, CNN has reported.
Lindell said the FBI encounter occurred Tuesday afternoon while he was in his car in a drive-thru at a Hardee's restaurant in Minnesota.
On his internet show, "The Lindell Report," he said, "Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us and behind us and I said, 'These are either bad guys or the FBI.' Well, it turns out they were the FBI."
Lindell told CNN the agents presented him with the subpoena and asked for his phone.
On his internet show, Lindell said, "He goes, 'Well, I got some bad news ... he goes, 'We're taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone.'"
Lindell initially objected, and consulted his attorney, but then relented and provided the device to the agents.
"I want to say this for the record, they were pretty nice guys. None of them had an attitude," Lindell said on his show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.