Authorities in the Philippines were on high alert Sunday as Super Typhoon Noru began to blast through the country's eastern islands on a path toward its main Luzon island.

The eyewall of the storm, locally known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Karding, was making landfall in the Polillo Islands at 5 p.m. local (5 a.m. ET), according to an update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

CNN's Haley Brink contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.