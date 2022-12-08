Philadelphia police reveal identity of child found dead inside a box 65 years ago

This facial reconstruction from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows the boy found dead in a box in Philadelphia in 1957.

 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The "Boy in the Box" finally has a name.

Police on Thursday publicly identified a boy found dead in a box in Philadelphia 65 years ago as four-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli, the victim of what police say is one of the city's oldest unsolved homicides.

CNN's Mark Morales reported from Philadelphia, while Dakin Andone wrote and reported this story in New York. CNN's Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

Tags