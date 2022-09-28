Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at a high school Tuesday which left one 14-year-old dead and four other teens injured, officials said.

Five teenagers were returning to the Roxborough High School locker room after a football scrimmage Tuesday afternoon when a group of suspects ambushed them with gunfire, leaving at least 61 shell casings at the scene, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said in a press conference.

CNN's Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Nicki Brown contributed to this alert.

