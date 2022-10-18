Person of interest in Oklahoma river killings case taken into custody on unrelated charge

Clockwise from top left: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens, all of Okmulgee, are seen in this undated handout image provided by Okmulgee police.

 Okmulgee Police Department

The man who was named as a person of interest in the gruesome killings of four men who were shot, dismembered and found in an Oklahoma river last week was taken into custody Tuesday in Florida on an unrelated charge, authorities said.

Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores in a vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday, Okmulgee Police said. He is being held on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle with no bond, according to the Volusia County inmate record.

CNN's Michelle Watson, Melissa Alonso and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

