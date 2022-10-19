Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple killings appears in Florida court on unrelated charges

Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks 32 of Okmulgee are seen in this undated handout image provided by the Okmulgee Police Department.

 Okmulgee Police Department

The man identified as a "person of interest" in the gruesome killings of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday.

Joe Kennedy, 67, is accused of being a fugitive of justice and of grand theft motor vehicle. Kennedy, wearing a mask and an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the wrists and ankles, stood beside his public defender as the charges were read.

