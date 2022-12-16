The Perseverance rover is about to build the first depot of rock and soil samples on another planet. Establishing a cache site is a milestone in the complex preparation to return the first rocks and dirt from Mars to Earth by 2033.

Within days, the rover will start dropping some of its sample tubes, containing chalk-size cores of rock and sediment collected from the Martian surface, into the depot in an area nicknamed Three Forks in Jezero Crater.