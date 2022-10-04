A 14-year-old girl went missing from a Pennsylvania park in 1969. More than half a century later, her remains have been identified, state police announced Tuesday.

"After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a news release.