Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'

 Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "reckless" and criticized Trump for being "part of the problem" that day.

Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump's tweet during the attack that said Pence didn't have the "courage" to unilaterally overturn the results.

