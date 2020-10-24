A top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser but is not a government employee.
Bloomberg News first reported the positive test.
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, also has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the vice president's office announced in a statement later Saturday, marking the second top Pence aide to test positive this week.
Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.
Obst and Pence's office did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.
It's not clear when Obst was last in close proximity to Pence.
The vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, held a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday evening.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, prompting the President to enter Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. After the White House physician signed off on allowing Trump to return to his public schedule, the Trump campaign has continued to make stops across the country to campaign for reelection.
Trump's campaign has not changed its protocol at rallies in key battleground states where little social distancing and mask wearing has been observed.
This story has been updated with additional developments.
