United States House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi (second from left) cheers on the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center with her husband Paul Pelosi (left), daughter Christine Pelosi (second from right) and son Paul Pelosi Jr. (right) in 2021.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a collision Saturday night, law enforcement officials said.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. PT and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's public booking report. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Pelosi was attempting to cross SR-29 when his 2021 Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep traveling northbound on the road, according to a collision report from the California Highway Patrol, which doesn't identify either driver as being at fault in the crash. Troopers were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m., the report said.
There were no injuries reported in the crash and the Jeep's driver was not arrested, the report said.
CNN has reached out to the highway patrol and the Napa County Sheriff's Office for additional details.
Bail was set at $5,000 according to the booking report, and records indicate Pelosi was released Sunday morning.
"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," a statement from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's spokesperson, said. CNN reached out for an updated statement after the collision report was released.
The speaker was in Rhode Island on Sunday to speak at Brown University's commencement ceremony.
Paul Pelosi, a native of San Francisco, has been married to Nancy Pelosi since 1963. The two have five children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.