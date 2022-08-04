Pelosi visited Korean Demilitarized Zone with congressional delegation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a congressional delegation traveled to South Korea and visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea.
"It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our Servicemembers, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula," Pelosi said in the statement.
Pelosi said the delegation also visited Seoul and praised what she described as "a strong bond" between the US and South Korea.
"The United States and South Korea share a strong bond formed for security and forged by decades of warm friendship. Our Congressional delegation traveled to Seoul to reaffirm our treasured ties and our shared commitment to advancing security and stability, economic growth and democratic governance," Pelosi said.
Pelosi said the delegation was "honored to be hosted" at a parliamentary meeting "where we reaffirmed our commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance" and "was pleased to engage in a phone meeting with Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol."
Providing a readout of the call, Pelosi said, "we thanked the President for Korea's hospitality of 28,000 U.S. Servicemembers and their families. Each Member engaged in conversation with the President, highlighting areas of continued cooperation to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, marking a significant show of support for Taiwan. Pelosi's stop in Taipei is the first time that a US House speaker has visited Taiwan in 25 years. Her trip comes at a low point in US-China relations and despite warnings from the Biden administration against a stop in Taiwan.
This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.