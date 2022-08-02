Pelosi says US will 'not abandon' Taiwan as China begins military drills

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday morning (local time) after she became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years.

During a historic trip to Taiwan Wednesday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her visit was intended to make it "unequivocally clear" that the United States would "not abandon" the democratically governed island.

China responded to Pelosi's trip launching military exercises, which China's Ministry of Defense said began on Wednesday with drills in both the seas and airspace surrounding Taiwan. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said 27 Chinese warplanes made incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, and 22 planes crossed the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday -- an unprecedented number since Taiwan began publicly releasing information about China's air incursions about two years ago.

