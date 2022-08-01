Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured here at the US Capitol on August 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, is expected to visit Taiwan, according to Taiwanese and US officials.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.

The stop -- the first for a US House speaker in 25 years -- is not currently on Pelosi's public itinerary and comes at a time when US-China relations are already at a low point.

CNN's Nectar Gan, Chandelis Duster and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

