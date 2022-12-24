Pelé's son and daughter share moving photos with their father as they spend Christmas at his side in hospital

In this photo shared by Kely Nascimento to Instagram late on December 23, Pele's family is seen supporting him in hospital.

 Kely Nascimento/Instagram

The son and daughter of Brazilian football legend Pelé have taken to Instagram to post moving tributes and pictures of their father as they spend Christmas at his side at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo.

"We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento on Friday.