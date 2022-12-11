Former NBA All-Star and longtime head coach Paul Silas has died at the of age 79, the league announced Sunday.

"We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas. Paul's lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Sunday.

