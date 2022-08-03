hypatia-h_ea6cd4448643ca1b39a6deaa661cf8e3-h_f93ffea80219d9daec4379120e3a0be9.jpg

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty on August 3 to driving under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested in May following a nighttime collision.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

His lawyer, Amanda Bevins, appeared on his behalf at an arraignment in Napa County Superior Court in California and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, which were brought after Pelosi was arrested on May 28 after having been involved in a nighttime collision.

