The family of a Black man fatally shot in the head by a Michigan police officer has sued the ex-officer and the city who employed him, alleging in part that the slain man's civil rights were violated through excessive force.

Patrick Lyoya's family filed the civil lawsuit against former Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids on Wednesday in a US district court in Michigan.

CNN's Peter Nickeas and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

