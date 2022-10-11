Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter, the last opportunity to make their case before the jury which will help decide whether the gunman is sentenced to death, or life in prison.

The imminent conclusion of the monthslong trial comes almost a year after Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 14 students and three school staff members were killed.

CNN's Denise Royal and Alta Spells contributed to this report.

