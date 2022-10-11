Parkland shooter's death penalty trial nears its end as the prosecution and defense make closing arguments

The death penalty trial for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is nearing its end. Cruz is seen here at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 22, 2022.

 Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool/Reuters

Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter -- the last opportunity for prosecutors and defense attorneys to make their case before the jury that will help decide whether the gunman is sentenced to death or life in prison.

The imminent conclusion of the monthslong trial comes almost a year after Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 14, 2018, massacre at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 14 students and three school staff members were killed.

