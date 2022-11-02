Parkland school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2018 massacre

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom Tuesday for his first of two expected sentencing hearings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The gunman who carried out the Parkland school shooting was formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, after a jury last month recommended that life sentence instead of the death penalty, angering many of the families of the 17 people he killed.

