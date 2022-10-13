The Parkland school shooter has avoided the death penalty after a jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- a move that stunned the families of his victims.

The jury's recommendation Thursday, coming after a monthslong trial to decide Nikolas Cruz's fate, is not an official sentence; Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer still is expected to issue the gunman's formal sentence on November 1. Under Florida law, however, she cannot depart from the jury's recommendation of life.

CNN's Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.

