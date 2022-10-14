Prosecutors in the Nikolas Cruz Parkland shooting case are calling for law enforcement to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.

The state's motion asks Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers to interview the juror. It does not identify the juror and does not indicate which sentence the juror supported.

