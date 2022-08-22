Pakistani authorities are investigating whether former prime minister Imran Khan violated anti-terror laws and have banned him from speaking live on television, in moves likely to inflame tensions between Khan, who maintains mass popular support, and the coalition government.

According to police documents seen by CNN, police opened an investigation after Khan vowed to "take action" against the head of police and a female magistrate during a speech in Islamabad on Saturday.

