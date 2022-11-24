Pakistan on Thursday named former spy chief Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as chief of the South Asian country's army, ending weeks of speculation over an appointment that comes amid intense debate around the military's influence on public life.

In a Twitter post, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Munir's appointment would be ratified once a summary sent by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had been signed by the country's president.