Pakistan names former spy chief as new head of army

Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir in a photo released by the Inter-Services Public Relations Department on October 10, 2018.

 Inter-Services Public Relation Department/AP

Pakistan on Thursday named former spy chief Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as chief of the South Asian country's army, ending weeks of speculation over an appointment that comes amid intense debate around the military's influence on public life.

Munir, the country's most senior general and a former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, will take over from Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire on November 29 after six years in what is normally a three-year post.